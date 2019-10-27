Lubbock Police: Hundreds of vehicle burglaries reported each month

LUBBOCK, Texas– After EverythingLubbock.com pulled up multiple reports of vehicle burglaries in the city, we talked with Lubbock Police to see just how common they are.

The list from January to October so far go well over 100 vehicles per month, according to the Lubbock Police Department Crime Analysis Unit.

The month with the most vehicles that were burglarized for 2019 is September at 359. However, only 322 of those vehicles were reported, according to police.

Month Vehicles Total # of reports January 2019 200 167 February 2019 178 163 March 2019 248 199 April 2019 274 219 May 2019 329 278 June 2019 357 294 July 2019 378 313 August 2019 271 237 September 2019 359 322 October 2019 249 216 Total # of vehicles 2843 2408

As far as what items are stolen from vehicles, the objects vary quite widely, like weapons, household items, electronic items, jewelry and even drugs, according to data pulled by LPD.

A way to avoid becoming a victim of a car burglary, police suggest people do not leave their cars unattended when they turn their vehicle on to warm it up.

“We recommend not leaving any valuables in your vehicle, park in well-lit areas [and] lock your doors,” said Carson Glenewinkel, public information assistant with LPD.

Vehicle burglaries can also occur in broad daylight at a public place, according to a police report filed Thursday.

Police were dispatched to the South Plains Mall, 6002 Slide Road, for a report of a vehicle burglary, the report states.

The male victim advised the officer on scene that he parked in front of the men’s Dillard’s at about 2:00 p.m. and came back to it at 2:45 p.m., according to the report.

The victim, according to the report, told the officer he forgot to lock his vehicle.

Three different items were stolen from the victim’s vehicle. However, the items were not listed on the report.

Police said that is not necessarily a specific part of town that sees more vehicle burglaries.

“What tends to happen is if a car is left unlocked, or has a lot of valuables insides, and thieves are getting lucky in a certain area, they keep hitting that part of town,” said Glenewinkel. “Our biggest thing is just lock your door. Don’t leave keys or another vehicle’s keys in your car.”

The following data runs from July 1, 2017 through June 30, 2019

Stolen property statistics provided by the Lubbock Police Crime Analysis Unit

The vehicle burglary report count from July 1, 2017 to June 30, 2019 is 6,150, and the vehicle count is 7,141, according to police.