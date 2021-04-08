Lubbock Police make arrest for weapons charge while investigating deadly Chips shooting; but no shooter publicly identified yet

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police made an arrest while investigating the deadly shooting at Chips Bar, 5166 69th Street, late Tuesday night. However, the arrest was a firearms violation, and it later turned out to not be part of the original investigation.

Timothy “TeeJay” Bailey, 28, was shot and killed after an argument, police said.

During the investigation after the shooting, police located and arrested Raymond Joe Mercado, 30, of Lubbock but not for any charge related to the deadly shooting. Mercado was charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon by a licensed holder.

Image of Raymond Joe Mercado from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

Police released a brief statement on Wednesday saying that social media chatter about the identity of the shooter was incorrect. A shooter was not been publicly identified as of late Thursday morning.

Police on Thursday said it turns out the weapon charge will be unrelated to the shooting.

About 35 minutes after the shooting, an officer made a traffic stop on Mercado in the 900 block of Salem Avenue for not using a turn signal. A police report said Mercado “appeared nervous.”

“He rolled the driver’s window back up partially and then back down. [Mercado] appeared to me to be concerned about me seeing into his vehicle,” the police report said.

The police report said Mercado used his feet to hide a gun on the floorboard of the vehicle. The officer asked him to get out of the vehicle and not reach for the gun. Mercado was placed in handcuffs and taken for questioning by the Metro Crimes Unit.

“When I transported [Mercado] to Metro, he wanted me to take the cuffs off of him in the lobby,” the police report said. “I advised [Mercado] I could not do that since he was under arrest and I was beginning to explain to [Mercado] that we were not yet in a secure facility where I could uncuff him.”

“[Mercado] became upset and decided not to talk to detectives,” the report said. “[Mercado] stated that since the cuffs were staying on, he would not say anything.”

Mercado posted bond to be released from jail Wednesday morning just before 9:00 a.m. The charge against him was listed as a class A misdemeanor. So far, police have not publicly identified anyone for murder or any other charge related to the shooting of Bailey.