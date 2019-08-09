Lubbock Police name ‘persons of interest’ in missing Slaton man case

Images of Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton from Lubbock Co. Detention Center (previous arrests)

SLATON and LUBBOCK, Texas — On Friday morning, Lubbock Police named two men as “persons of interest” in the disappearance of of a Slaton man.

A Silver Alert was issued on Monday for Celestino Rodriguez, 79. The alert was cancelled when his car was found unoccupied Wednesday evening near Temple.

Brett Garza, 33, and David Wayne Hampton, 53, were named by police as the two persons of interest.

“Investigators believe both individuals have information about the suspicious disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez,” police said.

Rodriguez was described as a white male, 5’10” tall, and 155 pounds. He was also described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo of the initials C.H.R. on his upper left arm.

Celestino Rodriguez

The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating two individuals identified as persons of interest in the suspicious disappearance of Slaton, Texas resident Celestino Rodriguez.

Celestino Rodriguez, 79, went missing on Saturday, August 3, 2019 around 10am. The family of Celestino Rodriguez reported him missing to the Slaton Police Department. After their initial investigation, the Slaton Police Department issued a Silver Alert on Monday, August 5, 2019. On Wednesday, August 7, Slaton Police requested assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Rangers and the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit.

Investigators are attempting to locate Brett Garza W/M xx-xx-1985 and David Wayne Hampton xx-xx-1966. Investigators believe both individuals have information about the suspicious disappearance of Celestino Rodriguez.

Lubbock Police describe Brett Garza as a White Male 6’00’’ 205 lbs. and David Hampton as a White Male 5’05” 140 lbs. Both men are known to live and work in the Lubbock area.

Anyone with information on either Garza or Hampton, or their whereabouts, is asked to contact Det. Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

