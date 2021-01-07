Lubbock Police release names, details in double fatal crash

LUBBOCK. Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday morning provided further details on a deadly crash in the 4600 block of 4th Street.

Jennifer Garza, 29, and Joe Garza Jr., 30, were pronounced deceased on scene, police said.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Major Crash Unit Investigating Single-Vehicle Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 1:15 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 4600 block of 4th Street.

A GMC Yukon, driven by 27-year-old Brittany Gonzales, was traveling eastbound in the 4600 block of 4th Street. The Yukon left the roadway, struck a tree on the south side of the road, and rolled, coming to rest on the left side of the vehicle.

Passengers 29-year-old Jennifer Garza and 30-year-old Joe Garza Jr. were pronounced deceased on scene. Gonzales was transported by EMS to University Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

