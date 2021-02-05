Lubbock Police release names of crash victims in double fatal collision

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released information about the double fatal crash that happened Thursday in Lubbock.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Names Released in Double Fatality Crash

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Major Crash Investigation Unit is investigating a crash that occurred around 11:20 a.m. Feb 4 in the 3100 block of Erskine Street.

A BMW, driven by 69-year-old Susan Marie Gray, was traveling eastbound in the 3100 block of Erskine Street and a GMC, driven by 41-year-old Abel Rangel, was also traveling eastbound on Erskine Street at a high rate of speed. The BMW slowed and began making a left-hand turn into a driveway, and the GMC attempted to pass the BMW on the left, ran a stop sign, and struck the BMW.

The force of the crash forced the BMW into a building and the GMC into a signal light pole.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased on scene.

The Major Crash investigation is ongoing.

