Lubbock Police release names, other information after deadly shooting at Orlando’s

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Police provided an update on Thursday afternoon concerning two shootings. The first shooting was at Orlando’s in the 6900 block of Indiana Avenue and the second was at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 102 North Avenue P.

Crime tape was set up in the parking lot outside the restaurant.

Police said Haven Trevino, 19, was shot at Orlando’s shortly after noon. She was taken by EMS to a local hospital where she passed away. Police identified the shooter as Isaiah Mesa.

Mesa had previous arrests for aggravated robbery, tampering with evidence and other charges. Court records did not indicate a conviction.

The following is a statement from Lubbock Police:

Metro Unit Investigating Homicide

(LUBBOCK, TX) –The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred shortly before 12:15 p.m. Nov. 12 at Orlando’s Italian Restaurant, located at 6951 Indiana Ave.

Officers responded to a call for service for shots fired at the restaurant. Officers arrived and located 19-year-old Haven Trevino suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Shortly after 12:20 p.m., LPD dispatch received an additional call for service regarding a suicidal male at 102 N. Avenue P. The caller also indicated the male had killed his girlfriend. Officers responded and located 20-year-old Isaiah Mesa with a self-inflicted life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers quickly determined the calls were related and Mesa was the suspect from the shooting at Orlando’s.

Trevino was transported by EMS to University Medical Center and was later pronounced deceased. Mesa was also transported by EMS to University Medical Center for his injuries.

This case remains under investigation.

Orlando’s issued a statement on Facebook:

“Orlando’s Italian Restaurant at 70th & Indiana closed at 5PM today, Thursday, November 12. We want to offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of our employee who was fatally wounded in today’s tragic shooting. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and the employees of our Indiana location who are dealing with the loss of a friend and co-worker. Your prayers are much appreciated.”

Image of Isaiah Trey Mesa from Lubbock Co. court records 2019 arrest

102 North Avenue P (Nexstar/Staff)