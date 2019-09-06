Lubbock Police release sketch of suspect from United robbery

(From Lubbock Police)

LUBBOCK, TX) – On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at approximately 3:40 a.m., the victim, stopped at United Supermarket, 1701 50th Street to get fuel on her way to work. Shortly after getting back in her car, another car pulls up in front of hers. The suspect, the front passenger in that car, exits carrying an AR-15 style rifle. As the suspect begins to lift the rifle in the victim’s direction, the victim immediately closes her car door and speeds away as the suspect is pointing the rifle at her. The victim is able to get away and no shots were fired. Neither suspect was located.

The victim provided a description of the suspect with the rifle to a forensic sketch artist and a suspect profile was developed. We are asking the public for help in possibly identifying the suspect in the drawing. The suspect is described as in his mid 20’s, no shirt and wearing a bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Schreiber at 806-775-2414.

(LUBBOCK, TX) – On Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at approximately 3:40 a.m., the victim, stopped at United Supermarket, 1701 50th Street to get fuel on her way to work. Shortly after getting back in her car, another car pulls up in front of hers. The suspect, the front passenger in that car, exits carrying an AR-15 style rifle. As the suspect begins to lift the rifle in the victim’s direction, the victim immediately closes her car door and speeds away as the suspect is pointing the rifle at her. The victim is able to get away and no shots were fired. Neither suspect was located.

The victim provided a description of the suspect with the rifle to a forensic sketch artist and a suspect profile was developed. We are asking the public for help in possibly identifying the suspect in the drawing. The suspect is described as in his mid 20’s, no shirt and wearing a bandana around his neck.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Schreiber at 806-775-2414.