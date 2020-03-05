Lubbock police report says woman faked medical records to cover up theft of controlled substances

LUBBOCK, Texas — A police report said someone stole controlled substances from the ER pharmacy at Exceptional Emergency Center, 4337 50th Street.

The police report was filed on Tuesday.

It quoted the emergency center as claiming, “[An] individual diverted controlled substances from our ER pharmacy.”

“[The] individual impersonated several physicians and entered false electronic medical record orders on patients to cover the theft of controlled substances,” the police report said. The theft was discovered on the same day it happened by a pharmacist conducting an audit, according to the police report.

The police report did not specifically say it was an employee of the center, but it did say “She walked out on her shift on Feb 24th and has not reported to any of her shifts since then.”

“[The] individual has been reported to the Texas Board of Nursing, DEA and Texas State Board of Pharmacy,” the police report said. The publicly accessible version of the police report did not disclose specifically what controlled substances were taken.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Exceptional Emergency Center to invite comment. We will provide an update if the center accepts the invitation.