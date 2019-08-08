Lubbock Police respond, Social Security building evacuated

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police were called to help the Department of Homeland Security at the Social Security office at 5826 19th Street Thursday morning. The call came in at 11:41 a.m. according to police.

A DHS agent called LPD and said someone parked a car in the employee parking lot and ran away from the car.

Police were asked to bring an explosives-detection K9. A photojournalist at the scene said it appeared the building was evacuated.

At about 12:26 pm, the photojournalist saw people returning to the building, and barricades were removed so that people could again access the parking lot.

As it turns out, a college student was going to an interview and parked in the wrong lot. Our photojournalist was also told the building was evacuated for at least an hour.

The whole incident lasted about two hours.