Lubbock Police respond to report of home invasion

4700 block of Auburn Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Lubbock Police responded Saturday evening to the 4700 block of Auburn Street for the report of a home invasion.

The initial call included a report of shots fired.

Initially, the police department front desk could not release details, including a description of injuries. Later the desk said there was a homicide callout – which could mean someone died, or it could someone is at risk of dying.

A photojournalist at the scene captured video of a residence blocked off in crime tape. The location is inside North Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue.

EverythingLubbock.com continues to seek more information. Please check back for updates.

