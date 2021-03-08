Lubbock Police say guns stolen ‘very regularly’ in the Hub City

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police reports that from July 2019 to June of 2020, 516 firearms were stolen from cars and trucks in the Hub City.

Scott Harmon works in the sales department at Sharp Shooters. He has also been a license to carry instructor for more than 20 years.

“I’m surprised it’s not more,” Harmon said about the figure.

He said people come into the store, often saying their own guns have been stolen.

“People come in on pretty much a regular basis, ‘my gun got stolen out of my car, somebody broke into my home and stole my guns’ things like that,” Harmon said.

Lubbock Police Spokesperson, Allison Matherly, said the number of guns being stolen is concerning to the department, and has an impact on their investigations.

“We do see them used routinely in other crimes,” Allison said. “As they’re investigating these aggravated assaults, homicides are where we see them a lot.”

Matherly said guns are stolen mostly due to ease.

“Many people here in Lubbock leave their cars unlocked,” Matherly said.

Matherly said the best way to prevent a gun from being stolen is by taking it out of your car. If not, Harmon also suggests a safe.

“Lock it up and bolt it to the floor of your trunk or the back seat or something like that,” Harmon said.

Harmon said people have come in trying to sell stolen guns, but have a process to verify those firearms.

“They immediately go on the computer and they go on a program that the police have,” Harmon said. “They will know really quickly if that gun is stolen or not. And if we purchase a gun that is stolen, the police will be here shortly to pack that gun up.”

Lubbock police suggest to keep the serial number to a gun in a safe place.

If your gun is stolen, LPD asks that you report it to them immediately.