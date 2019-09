LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Thursday morning released the following statement.

LPD Searching for Missing Woman

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department is currently searching for missing 38-year-old Vicki Gray who was last seen and heard from on June 6, 2019.

Gray is homeless and usually seen walking on Avenue Q. She has brown hair, blue eyes and is 5’06” in height.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Shanks at 806-775-3470.