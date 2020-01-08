Lubbock Police statement after small child stuffed in backpack and killed

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police issued a statement Wednesday afternoon concerning the arrest of Trevor Marquis Rowe, 27, for capital murder.

Rowe is accused of stuffing a small child in a backpack and leaving her unattended in a car. The child died Tuesday. Rowe was previously arrested in 2018 for leaving two children unattended. The 2018 charge was dropped.

The following is the LPD statement:

LPD Arrests Suspect in 10-month-old Murder

(LUBBOCK, TX) – The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit arrested Trevor Rowe at approximately 1 a.m. Jan. 8 for the murder of 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya.

Lubbock Police Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. Jan. 7 to 130th Street and Upland Avenue in reference to a call to assist EMS due to a child not breathing. The child was transported to UMC where she was pronounced deceased.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit was called to the scene, and their initial investigation indicates the suspect, 27-year-old Trevor Marquis Rowe, picked up Jester-Montoya from his shared residence with the victim’s mother and took the 10-month-old to his place of employment. Rowe put the child into a backpack and placed her in the front passenger floorboard of his car where he left her for several hours, checking on her periodically.

After his lunch break, Rowe moved the child through the backseat pass through to the trunk. Several hours later, Rowe checked on the child and found that she was not breathing. He then called 911 and drove to the intersection of 130th and Upland Avenue where he started CPR and waited for EMS.

Rowe has been booked at the Lubbock County Detention Center on a warrant for capital murder. His bond is set at $2 million dollars.