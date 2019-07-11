Lubbock Police SWAT response was related to double-murder in NM

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock Police SWAT team response on Wednesday evening was related to a double-murder investigation in Hobbs, New Mexico.

On Thursday, Hobbs Police released a statement.

Hobbs Police said on July 8 Rojelio Velasquez, 37, and Chrystal Moore, 40, both of Hobbs, were found dead in a residence.

“Both had apparent gunshot injuries,” HPD said.

“HPD learned that Hector Madrid, 40, of Hobbs, and Alfonso Aldaco, 25, of Lubbock, TX, went to the residence to purchase heroin,” police said. “Shortly after Madrid entered the residence shots were fired. Aldaco drove Madrid to and from the residence.”

Aldaco later turned himself in. Madrid was found in Lubbock at a home in the 2200 block of 93rd Place. He was arrested and taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center pending extradition to New Mexico.

The following is a press release from Hobbs Police:

On July 8, 2019 at approximately 7:20 P.M. Hobbs Police Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1600 block of North Coleman in reference to a welfare check. The caller reported that Rojelio Velasquez, 37, of Hobbs was possibly deceased inside the residence. Officers located two deceased individuals who were identified as Velasquez and Chrystal Moore, 40, of Hobbs. Both had apparent gunshot injuries. Their bodies were sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, NM for autopsy.

Throughout the course of the investigation, HPD learned that Hector Madrid, 40, of Hobbs, and Alfonso Aldaco, 25, of Lubbock, TX, went to the residence to purchase heroin. Shortly after Madrid entered the residence shots were fired. Aldaco drove Madrid to and from the residence.

Madrid was arrested on the evening of July 10, 2019, with assistance from the Lubbock Police Department Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit, Texas Anti-Gang Unit and City of Lubbock SWAT Team. He is charged with Murder (1st degree Felony) 2 counts. He is being held in the Lubbock County Jail pending an extradition hearing in Lubbock. Aldaco turned himself in to the Hobbs Police Department on July 10, 2019. He is charged with Accessory Murder (1st degree Felony) 2 counts. Aldaco is being held at the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment in Hobbs Magistrate Court. Although the investigation remains on-going the Hobbs Police Department does not anticipate additional arrests.

If you have any information regarding this incident please call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265 or Lea County Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005. You can also private message our Facebook page and remain anonymous.