City of Lubbock Utilities suspending disconnections on electric and water service

LUBBOCK, Texas – After the city council approved an emergency declaration Monday due to COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Texas, Lubbock Power & Light announced it will suspend disconnections of water and power service.

“The action goes into effect immediately until further notice,” LP&L said.

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock and LP&L.

CITY OF LUBBOCK UTILITIES SUSPENDS ELECTRIC AND WATER DISCONNECTIONS IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

Announcement Follows Lubbock City Council Declaring a Public Health Disaster Regarding Coronavirus

LUBBOCK (March 16, 2020) – The City of Lubbock is committed to the health and safety of our community. Following the Lubbock City Council’s action this evening to declare a public health disaster, City of Lubbock Utilities will suspend utility service disconnects for non-payment to assist customers who may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 or its economic impacts. The action goes into effect immediately until further notice.

“The City of Lubbock is first and foremost committed to the safety and well-being of our citizens,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “We will continue to work in close coordination with local and state health officials, along with all of our community partners, to limit the potential spread of the virus and to reinforce the full availability of logistical and resource support.”

The action to halt disconnections of Lubbock Power & Light electric service and City of Lubbock Water service will help ensure all customers have uninterrupted access to utility services.

City of Lubbock Utilities encourages customers to stay current on their bills or to work with customer service to setup payment arrangements as needed. Customers may contact City of Lubbock Utilities customer service at 806-775-2509 with any questions.

Immediate payment assistance is available to all customers through energy assistance agencies listed on the City of Lubbock Utilities website: https://www.cityoflubbockutilities.com/payment-options/payment-services/.

Customers are encouraged to pay their bills from the comfort of their homes by paying online, using the automated phone system or by mail. A full list of payment options is available on the City of Lubbock Utilities website: https://www.cityoflubbockutilities.com/payment-options/ways-to-pay/.

