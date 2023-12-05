LUBBOCK, Texas – Back in May 2021, the majority of Lubbock Power & Light (LP&L) customers were moved over to the ERCOT grid. Coming up Dec. 9 – 11, the remaining 30% are set to make that switch.

“We will have crews that are positioned throughout specific areas as we move through the weekend, and they will be literally connecting distribution lines to other distribution lines so that for the first time we will have one consolidated system here in Lubbock,” said Matt Rose, spokesperson for LP&L.

Those 19,000 customers making the final switch should be prepared for a temporary power outage as the transfer takes place. If you migrated to ERCOT in 2021, you will not be affected.

“It is certainly fewer customers that are impacted by the move, but it’s also more detailed work that has to be conducted to finish this,” Rose said. “From a customer’s end, the impact should remain the same. They should still expect that they will just experience a one-time interruption of power that should last longer than 30 minutes.”

If you want a more accurate day and time of when this will happen, you can use the meter number from your latest bill to search on the meter lookup tool at LPandL.com/ERCOT.

It will tell you if you’re going to be affected on Saturday, Sunday or Monday, and it will give you a three-hour time window that you can expect your outage would occur,” Rose said. “We will be starting on the northwest side of town, and will be methodically working throughout the service territory to get this work done.”

To check outages in progress during the weekend, visit the Outage Map. Starting Saturday morning, LP&L and the City of Lubbock will have a ‘Progress Map’ on their websites where you can track the status of the project in real time. LP&L will also provide updates on their Facebook and X, formerly known as Twitter, pages.

During a planned outage, LP&L shared the following tips for customers to consider:

Unplug sensitive electronic equipment, such as computers and televisions

Make sure food stays as cold as possible by keeping your refrigerator and freezer closed

Notify any security companies you use to monitor your business

Utilize a backup power supply as necessary

Rose said LP&L has been working closely with local first responders and the City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management to ensure things go as smoothly as possible.

“There will be some areas where you’ll come across traffic lights that will be out momentarily, and that’s where police know the locations and will be working at those intersections,” Rose said. “If you drive and see somebody out there working this weekend, please be mindful, slow down and be careful in those work zones.”

The journey to electric competition has been in the works since 2018. This final transition is the last step needed for customers to begin shopping for a new provider which LP&L said will be a six-week window starting Jan. 5, 2024. The provider list is out now, but you can’t register with anyone until that shopping period opens.

Rose said LP&L customers can expect their meters to be connected to their chosen providers in March 2024. This will also mark their final invoice from LP&L on their City of Lubbock Utilities bill.

For more information, visit Lubbock Power & Light’s website.