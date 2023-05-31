LUBBOCK, Texas – If you are looking to plan a staycation this summer, you may want to rethink planning it in Lubbock. Lubbock ranked 131 out of 182 cities across the country to staycation at, according to a WalletHub study.

The study gave Lubbock a total score of 36.27, with the highest score being 59.46. Lubbock ranked 141 in recreation, 110 in food and entertainment and 88 in rest and relaxation.

The study was based on several factors within each category. Recreation was ranked based on the amount of public golf courses, tennis courts, swimming pools, parks, shopping centers and amusement parks per capita. Food and entertainment were ranked by the costs of food and entertainment in the city and amount of food and drink places per capita. Rest and relaxation was ranked by the amount and costs of salons and spas per capita as well as the quality of summer weather.

The highest ranked Texas city was Austin in 20th place, said the study. Just above Lubbock was Fort Worth at 128. Lubbock was ranked higher than Grand Prairie at 147, Arlington at 148 and Brownsville at 155.

If you would like to see the full study, click here.