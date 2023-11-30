LUBBOCK, Texas–Deshun Avery, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross said disaster can strike whenever, but it is more common during the winter.

“People are trying to stay warm, so they’ve got space heaters or they’ve got the stove going,” Avery said. “We have elderly people at home, you have kiddos who are trying to stay warm and those normally lead to disasters.”

In the past few weeks, multiple house fires have displaced several local families, keeping the Red Cross busy.

Laura Davis is the Disaster Program manager with the Red Cross. She said she hopes their program ‘Sound the Alarms’ which installs smoke alarms in homes across the South Plains,

will help save lives.

“We come in and we do the install, that way we know it’s there, It’s in place and it’s activated and working,” Davis said.

The Lubbock Red Cross serves 18 counties with approximately 130 volunteers.

Avery and Davis went through how they respond to disasters and how they help those in need.

“The first thing we want to provide is a hug and to give them direction and let them know they’re not by themselves,” Avery said.

Davis said they classify a client’s home in one of the three levels of damage and then figure out how to respond or help with financial assistance.

“It’s based on three levels, three levels that we can help with, was the house destroyed? We have uninhabitable, which is where we look at the most because somebody has a small fire and it’s just contained to one area that we consider major damage, and what falls in major damage is you’ve got an outside wall missing part of the roof burned,” Davis said.

Davis said one common misconception is the Red Cross helps long term, but they are for emergency response.

“We are immediate assistance, we help for the first day or two, so the financial assistance we give is to help the client get a hotel room, it’s to help them get food and to get clothing,” Davis said.

Davis said the Red Cross is available to anyone and everyone to use in an emergency disaster. They are also in need of volunteers as the season picks up.

For more information on volunteering or ‘Sound the alarm’, contact the local Lubbock American Red Cross at 806-765-8534.

For disaster relief, call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).