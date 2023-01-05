LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock staple restaurant, ‘Jazz A Louisiana Kitchen’, is mourning the loss of longtime employee and friend, Quincy Sowells.

Sowells, 60, died in his sleep New Year’s Day after working earlier on New Year’s Eve.

Since the doors of Jazz opened in 1986, Sowells was there.

Owner Tracee Brown said Sowells was more than just a kitchen manager; he was family. Brown said his personality and “miracle working” cooking skills will be missed.

“Quincy knew everything, and he could tell you exactly how to do it,” Brown said. “So, to say that he was just a kitchen guy is not true; he was everything about Jazz.”

Sowells earned the nickname “Miracle Worker,” due to his speed in the kitchen and the delicious dishes he served.

For 37 years, Sowells took pride in connecting with and serving his customers. Since the news of his passing, there has been an outpouring of love and support from the community.

“People have been coming out of the woodwork. The other night I could not even put my phone down,” Brown said. “It’s people that used to work here, customers that used to be regulars when they were in college and now their kids are here.”

Assistant Manager Maddy Traylor said it’s going to be hard adjusting to life without him.

“He is my family. He was always there for me. He watched me grow up,” Traylor said. “He watched me have a baby, he watched me all through my twenties. The last thing he said to me was, ‘I am so proud of you.’ I am glad we left on a good note.”

“Aw man, a lot of people are going to miss him,” Kitchen Manager Marc Stribling said. “My prayers go up to his family and I hope they get through this tragic situation.”

“We are going to be talking about him every day, forever,” Brown said. “He is Mr. Jazz.”

The restaurant is expected to post funeral arrangements on their Facebook page, where you can also find a Cash App link to make a donation to help cover funeral expenses. People who would like to mail a donation or bring in person are encouraged to go to the restaurant located at 3703 19th Street.