Lubbock restaurant makes Forbes Top 100 places to eat in the United States

LUBBOCK, Texas – Two Texas Tech alums who were born in Africa started a restaurant called Vizo’s African Bar and Restuarant to share their culture with the community.

Now, they are being nationally recognized for their cuisine.

“We put our heart and souls into this. This is what we dream of every day,” said Victor Nga, Vizo’s co-owner.

“Since I was a young girl I always cooked with my grandma,” said Ashley Kusia, Vizo’s co-owner.

They say 70 percent of the menu is from West Africa, the other 30 percent is from the rest of Africa.

“That is the joy, to see people exposed to something they are not used to,” Nga said.

They say most people hear about their place from word of mouth or social media.

“It is very good. It is very different,” said Jewone Love, a first-timer at Vizo’s. “We have never really had African food so it is very nice, great experience.”

Now, not even a year after opening, Vizo’s making it on a Forbes article as Top 100 places to eat in the United States, according to Yelp.

“I was feeling so under the weather but everything just went away,” said Kusia. “I was so excited and hard work actually does pay off.”

Vizo’s has 47 reviews with an average rating of 5 stars on Yelp.

“Oh man this is great flavor like it is so, it is everything we wanted,” said Love.

If you have never had African food, the restaurant staff will help you decide what to order and how to eat the dish.

For more information on Vizo’s go to their website here.