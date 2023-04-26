LUBBOCK, Texas — A restaurant owner in Central Lubbock has been fighting for her business to stay afloat. Yet in the few months of being open, the business has already encountered several problems with City Council due to the location, name and content of her restaurant.

Paulina Madrid owns Tipsy’s Taco Shack, a taqueria and Mexican restaurant. Her restaurant is on the corner of 50th and Avenue P and is within 300 feet away from Hodges Elementary, something officials don’t quite agree with when it comes to potential sales of alcohol at the restaurant.

“It’s pretty simple, adding the complexity of serving alcohol at a location so close to a school is a recipe for potential disaster,” said Rick Rodriguez, Chief Operations Officer for LISD.

The walk from the school to her restaurant is roughly three minutes long, but before you stop for a bite to eat, you pass by several establishments on the same strip all allowed to sell alcohol, except for Tipsy’s Taco Shack.

Tipsy’s is currently a BYOB restaurant, but Madrid says she’s been fighting for a mixed beverage license and a separation variance from the city to sell alcohol.

The separation variance would allow her to separate from the LISD school zone so that her restaurant can sell alcohol.

“You get to bring your drink in and you get to drink, but like I told them, I don’t get no revenue, I don’t get no pay. You know, there’s no taxes for the city because I’m not making any money off of you drinking inside my establishment,” said Madrid.

Madrid says the lack of alcohol sales has been affecting her business, “ We’ll sit them down, give them chips and salsa and they’ll say, ‘do you guys have a margarita?’ and we say ‘no but you can go grab some and drink in here’ and they just don’t ever come back.

Despite her multiple efforts for the license, she’s been denied time and time again. City Council members citing public perception and school safety as factors for the rejection.

“I have concerns when we have bars named Tipsy’s around kids and I have concerns when schools step up and say, ‘I have a concern about a bar being close,’ whether there is one or a hundred there, yours is the one that is before me personally in my vote today,” said City of Lubbock Mayor, Tray Payne in a City Council meeting on April 25.

Madrid says she’s even gone as far as changing the logo of her restaurant to help with public perception but the name still poses a problem.

“Their concern, and I recall this clearly, was that the name was Tipsy’s and it implies that you’re Tipsy and I think that was their big concern,” said Christy Martinez, Lubbock City Council District 1.

Tipsy’s Taco Shack has been denied for a permit by City Council four times since being open, but Madrid says the restaurant is actually named after her 19-year-old daughter who passed to Suicide. She says she loved to walk on her tiptoes when she was little, and was given the nickname Tipsy.

“I thought it was doing the right thing,” said Martinez, “It’s killing me.”

In the most recent City Council meeting, her motion failed two to five.

Despite the backlash, Madrid says they can’t afford to change the signage after already investing so much money into the restaurant but said she will keep fighting in honor of her late daughter and for her family’s livelihood.

Tipsy’s Taco Shack will have a grand reopening on Friday. They are open from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.