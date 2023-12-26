Lubbock, Texas — With colder weather trickling in and the 30-degree weather seen in the South Plains, the Salvation Army has its Cold Cot Nights in full swing.

Director of Social Services for the Salvation Army, Erica Perry, says those who do not have a place to sleep can go to its shelter.

Perry told EverythingLubbock.com, “They can eat dinner with us at 5:00 p.m., and then as soon as dinner’s over, the monitors will open up for cold cot night.”

For Debbie DeLeon and Wendy Williams, this is not new for them, they say they are grateful for the Salvation Army and the programs they offer, including the Cold Cots Nights.

DeLeon explained, “We’re already at the bottom of the bottom, you know, at the lowest of our point. But you come here. It’s a blessing because, you know, when the temperatures drop, I mean, you know, you could possibly die out there.”

And both women say it makes them feel, “important, like I’m not forgotten,” and “like someone does care. You know, someone does care enough about me”

And Perry says with a building like theirs at The Salvation Army, rooming is not an issue.

Perry explained, “We’ve got a big facility here. So if we have to open up our dining hall, then that’s what we’re going to do,” Perry said. “We just want to make sure that nobody is trying to sleep on the streets when it’s this cold.”

The Salvation Army says it needs towels, blankets, bottled water and personal hygiene products. If you are interested in donating those items click here to learn more about how to do so.