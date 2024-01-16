Lubbock, Texas — The Salvation Army told EverythingLubbock.com, that they have been at “full house” for the past couple of days due to cold winter weather.

Erica Perry, director of the Salvation Army social services, said, “On average an additional 50 to 70 additional individuals that are seeking shelter have been staying with us on cold cots.”

And when the weather goes into the single digits, Perry said they were prepared to have a big crowd for the winter season.

“The last two days we’ve had our disaster canteen and our cold patrol go out within the community. A lot of that was based on community members calling in that had concerns about individuals on the street. So we were able to bring some people back into the shelter,” Perry explained.

Perry said they “were full to the max” with people using the centers.

One cot user, Gabriel McMahon, said the weather Lubbock has been having lately is “aggressive” and explained, “Because you get to be wearing gloves and you’re still your hands are getting to fingertips, feel like it’s getting frustrated and just luckily we can still feel our hands.”

McMahon shares with us, he and his wife have been experiencing homelessness since 2021 and they have traveled to many states and been to many shelters, but Lubbock’s Salvation Army has been the best one.

“We’re just blessed to have a roof over our heads” McMahon explains, “…I don’t have to worry about my wife being hungry or being cold.”