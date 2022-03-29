LUBBOCK, Texas — Breedlove Foods, with help of two non-government organizations (NGOs), sent 1 million meals from Lubbock to Ukraine on Tuesday. Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and according to The Associated Press, as of the latest reports, 4 million Ukrainians have become refugees.

The NGOs provided the ability to distribute the food in Ukraine.

“What you’re seeing here is a donation by Breedlove of about 20 tons of food,” said Bill Miller, CEO of Breedlove. “The product has a long shelf life, [and is] truly nutritional.”

Once the food is in place, humanitarian aid organizations only need to add water.

Breedlove describes itself on the website as “a commercial-sized nonprofit food processor dedicated to humanitarian aid.”

Use the video player to see more and to hear from Bill Miller.