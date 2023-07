LUBBOCK, Texas– Two people were hurt after a shooting near 19th Street and Avenue A, according to the Lubbock Police Department. One suffered moderate injuries and the other minor injuries, LPD said.

According to LPD, the victims were taken to University Medical Center.

LPD also said the initial call came in at 10:19 a.m.

The investigation was on going as of Tuesday morning, according to LPD.