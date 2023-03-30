LUBBOCK, Texas — Snooze A.M. Eatery has made its way to Lubbock with it 60th location, and they are already giving more than food to the community.

The eatery raised $10,105 during its preopening breakfast benefit, $5,821 went towards The Ronald McDonald House of the Southwest and $4,284 for the South Plains Food Bank.

Snooze A.M. Eatery, General Manager Christopher Edwards said giving back to the community is a part of their mission.

“Snooze was opened in Colorado by two brothers that just loved breakfast, but they had this idea that you can do what you love and change the world when you do it,” Edwards said. “That has been a part of what we do since day one, so giving back to the community is something that has been built into every opening since restaurant number one.”

The newest location sits right across the street from Texas Tech University.

Since the grand opening Wednesday, the tables have been full and customers keep coming.

“What makes this place packed, the reason people are here is because everybody working here is apart of this community,” Edwards said. “Everybody in this kitchen and this restaurant, eating with us working for us we are apart of the Lubbock community. That is sort of what drives it.”

Ronald McDonalds charities of the Southwest Development Coordinator, JC Lopez, said this is the largest third-party donation they have ever received.

“We are really looking forward to this year especially because it’s our 35th anniversary so there is a lot of new programs we are looking to develop within our house. Including new wellness programs to get everyone actively engaged,” Lopez said. “This is actually going to kick off our red shoe crew which is our young professionals’ program. In which we are looking for young professionals in the workplace to become more advocates for Ronald McDonalds house such as Snooze has done a wonderful job.”

Lopez said they will continue their partnership with Snooze throughout the year.

“We just want people to know we are here for them, and we are going to be here for a long time,” Edwards said.