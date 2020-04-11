Lubbock social distancing egg hunt happening in local neighborhoods

LUBBOCK, Texas — For those looking for an exciting time this weekend, look no further. All it takes is getting in the car and looking for some eggs.

“It is great to see the community come together. We have had a lot of churches contact us saying ‘hey can I spread this to my church group?’ We even had some PTAs spreading this and getting the word out,” said Melody Lucoski, who started the Lubbock social distancing egg hunt.

If you want to participate go to this Facebook page here, print out the eggs and letsyour kids color them to be put up in your yard.

“You don’t actually display your address but you put the pin there or near our address and that will allow for all your neighbors in your area to know where they can go to look and find the eggs,” said Lucoski.

Just remember, practice social distancing at all times!