LUBBOCK, Texas — At least ten houses in the South Overton neighborhood were in the process of getting demolished on Wednesday, Jan. 3. The houses are near Avenue X and University Avenue and sit between 14th and 15th Street. While old houses are regularly demolished, this action meant much more than just a regular construction project to the nearby neighbors.

The property is all owned by Ken Abraham, who is also the owner of Paddle Tramps in Lubbock. Abraham previously tried to propose the construction of a high rise in the neighborhood just a few months ago. Multiple neighbors spoke out against it for fear of how a high-rise would negatively impact the historic neighborhood due to lack of space and safety issues from speeding.

“If you put that many people two blocks north of us, we will have more cars hit, we will have more wrecks on this street. We will have more speeding down the street,” Tonja Hagy-Valdine, a resident of the South Overton neighborhood, said.

Abraham has not proposed what will go in the space when the houses are gone, but the neighbors are worried he will want to propose another building that fits hundreds of people.

“If it is five to 700 people – we will be opposed to that,” Hagy-Valdine said.

A group of neighbors, including Hagy-Valdine, just came off from months of advocating against a high-rise in fall 2023. They said they’ve already experienced many wrecks from people speeding, many coming off of or driving toward the busy nearby 19th Street. They believe adding hundreds of cars will only worsen the issue, which is why they continue to advocate.

“It’s exhausting. It is time-consuming. It is emotionally upending,” Hagy-Valdine said. “These are the same homes that came into question last fall when we took up the issue of the seven-story high-rise apartment complex.”

Kristen Sager, who is the Director of Planning with the City of Lubbock said while Abraham has not come to them with any proposals, he did get permission to demolish his property.

Sager said it depends on what Abraham chooses to build next when it comes to the next steps he would take.

“If he’s wanting to do something that’s allowed within the current zoning provided, if it meets all the regulations within our codes – he would be able to get it permitted and constructed,” Sager said.

If Abraham wants to build another high-rise, he will have to bring it before the zoning committee, like he did last time. EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Abraham about his plans for the project, but he said he was not prepared to comment on it yet.

Nevertheless, Hagy-Valdine said she just hopes Abraham and the developer of the project will bring the neighbors to the decision table, too so they can work together to preserve the safety of the neighborhood.

“I hope that whomever it is will reach out to us and say ‘Let’s come to the table. Let’s have a conversation,'” Hagy-Valdine said.

Hagy-Valdine said no matter what, the neighbors won’t stop fighting to keep their homes safe.

“We’re fighting for ours and we’ll continue to fight and advocate and push through,” Hagy-Valdine said.