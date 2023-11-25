LUBBOCK, Texas — Vibeage Boutique is one of many small businesses here in Lubbock preparing for Small Business Saturday.

Boutique owner Sydney Taylor told EverythingLubbock.com, “I think that small businesses are the backbone of our community.”

Taylor said it is important to shop locally, not just on Small Business Saturday but every day.

“A small business owner is your friend; their kids are on your baseball team and you go to church with them. I mean, these are the kids donating to your kids’ fundraisers,” Taylor said.

Taylor also said when it comes to Black Friday and Cyber Monday for holiday shopping can be difficult.

“We just can’t really compete with those big box store deals. I mean, we can’t blow out our whole store 50% off. So, for us, I think it’s hard to battle those stores for those sales. So I think it’s important that you try to come out and support the little things that we can offer for our community,” Taylor said.

Taylor said that when you buy locally, your money stays local, and two factors play a big part in helping small businesses.

Taylor also said, “I would say it’s the support. The support from the community is unreal. The support from other business owners is unreal. It’s just absolutely crazy. The outpouring of love that you receive as a small business owner in Lubbock.

And Taylor said most importantly is something West Texas knows too well.

Taylor explained, “Family…I think that for our community, it’s just relatable. I think that for everyone around us in West Texas, that’s how we are. We’re all one big family. And so I think that just …because we’re a family here doesn’t mean that our customers and also our family. And so I think that just here at [the] village, we include everybody. And it’s the importance of family is really the center of it all.”

Taylor also said that EverythingLubbock.com sales collected for both Friday and Saturday, 10%, will be donated to Meals-on-Wheels to help the community.