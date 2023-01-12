LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a robbery that occurred at a Dollar General store on 82nd Street Monday evening, according to a police report.

According to the report, the victim was assisting a customer just before 10:00 p.m. when she saw the suspect from the corner of her eye. The report then said the suspect pointed a rifle at the victim’s face and demanded the cash from the till.

The victim still had the drawer open and backed away. The suspect approached, took the property and left the scene, according to the report.

The victim and another employee told everyone in the store to leave, closed and locked the front door, and called the police.

When authorities arrived, they searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect, according to the report.

During the investigation, officers obtained video footage of the incident.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.