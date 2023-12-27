LUBBOCK, Texas — The Limon family of Lubbock was reminded on Christmas Day there was still good in the world after a stranger returned their children’s gift after it went missing.

Micaela Limon and her husband decided to get their two children a puppy for the Christmas holiday. Limon said the couple had considered it for a while and started actively looking into it a year ago.

After searching the internet, they found the perfect addition to their family: a nine-week-old female puppy named Krissy.

Limon said Krissy was staying with her in-laws to keep Krissy a secret from her son and daughter. However, the new addition to their family went missing on Friday, and they spent the days leading up to Christmas trying to find her.

Limon told EverythingLubbock.com that their children were “sad and emotional” after they were told what happened to their Christmas gift. She also said her daughter was an animal lover and wanted Santa to bring her a puppy.

“We really had to put a lot of thought into whether we would do it or not. And then my daughter, this year, on her Christmas wish list, said that she wanted a puppy,” Limon said.

Krissy was found near a school in East Lubbock and was returned to the Limon family on Christmas Day. Limon said the woman who found Krissy messaged Limon on Facebook, but it was dismissed as a scam due to a mixup in days.

However, the woman messaged back with a photo of Krissy and Limon’s husband drove to pick the puppy up before Christmas ended.

Limon said she was thankful for everyone who helped bring Krissy home.

“We were very grateful for … our faith …our family and friends that shared [the social media post.]” She said one person went as far as flying a drone to find her.

“It was God’s will that she was returned to us, and we cannot thank … everyone enough for their generosity and their kindness that they showed us,” Limon said. I wish I could hug every single person that, you know, shared and cared and, you know, supported us.