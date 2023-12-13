LUBBOCK, Texas — Street racing continues to be a problem in Lubbock as fifteen people were arrested for the crime in 2023. This number closely compares to the sixteen people arrested for street racing in 2022.

EverythingLubbock.com spoke with the Lubbock Police Department on Wednesday about the dangers of street racing. According to LPD, even warming up a car’s tires by burning out and threatening to race can be considered reckless driving and a threat to the public.

“A lot of people think that racing is a victimless crime and it’s not. Anytime someone chooses to race on a public street, you’re endangering the lives of the public or anyone around you on the road,” LPD Corporal Tony Leal said.

LPD said they’ve seen cars speed up to 120 miles per hour when racing.

“It’s scary. Especially when you take into account [rainy] days like today,” Leal said.

Three street racing arrests this year alone were made along 19th Street, which is an already busy area. According to the neighbors along the street, they can hear the cars racing and the loud exhausts until one or two in the morning on some nights.

The neighbors, who declined to be interviewed, said they were worried about the potential of someone being hurt or killed due to the racing.

“When you have social media videos or movies that may glorify racing or make it look like it’s something fun, they don’t think about the consequences,” Leal said.

Leal said he hopes that if people hear or see cars racing, they will report it to LPD. He said it helps to have a vehicle description, a license plate and the color or model of the car so they can further investigate the case.

The punishment for street racing starts at a Class B misdemeanor but can move up to a second-degree felony. However, it wouldn’t be the driver alone who gets in trouble as the responsibility would fall on anyone involved.

“Any participant of racing, whether you’re on the side of the roadway cheering it on, or if you’re gathered in a group there to watch it in a public place that’s not supposed to be for racing – you could be arrested for this,” Leal said.

LPD said if anyone wishes to race in a car, it’s best to keep it on the racetrack, such as Lubbock Dragway in Idalou.