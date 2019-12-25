Lubbock SWAT called to hotel, update: situation all clear

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police for a time on Wednesday afternoon (Christmas Day) asked people to avoid the Howard Johnson hotel near 50th Street and Interstate 27.
At 2:11 p.m., LPD said: Avoid the area near the Howard Johnson, located at 5108 I-27, due to LPD SWAT responding to a possible barricaded subject.
Then at 2:59 p.m. LPD said: At this time, LPD SWAT is releasing the scene at the Howard Johnson back to patrol officers. SWAT was called as a precaution due to a possible barricaded subject. Upon entering the room, no subject was found.
The police front desk said an employee of the hotel called LPD at about 11:30 a.m. The cleaning staff found guns in a room and wanted police to check it out.
Police said two people were arrested. Names and charges have not yet been released.