LUBBOCK, Texas– Ricky Flores, owner of EDOC Ink, spoke with EverythingLubbock.com about his journey back to tattooing after he was diagnosed with Guillain-Barre Syndrome in 2022.

Flores said about 14 months ago, he came down “with something bad” and assumed it was food poisoning or dehydration. He told his wife and the two decided it would be best for him to go to the hospital.

According to Flores, once he arrived at the hospital his legs gave out and soon became paralyzed in both his of legs and his left arm, as well as partially paralyzed in his right arm.

Flores said doctors didn’t know how quickly the paralysis would spread throughout his body and were afraid he could suffer nerve damage to his lungs.

“Once the nervous system breaks down in your lungs, you know,… you can’t breathe on your own.. . So that’s what [they were] really concerned about,” Flores said.

Flores soon realized he wasn’t the only person in Lubbock to suffer from GBS. Austin Aragon, a 27-year-old father of two, is on the road to recovery after he was diagnosed with the disease last month. Flores said he was “blown away” by the another person being affected by the disease.

Flores said it wasn’t easy getting back into the norm of tattooing but he managed to create a new way of doing what he loves.

“The way I used to tattoo, I had to change it up now. So I don’t tattoo the same… [like] holding a machine, I have to hold it a different way,” Flores said “I can’t wait to be, God willing [back at] 100% and I’m like, man, you know, just, it’s gonna be great.”

Flores extended his gratitude to his family at EDOC Ink, tattooing community, and most importantly God for helping get back to doing what he loves.

“My wife, you know, my daughter, every all the all the support my crew, you know, it’s like, you know, without having a, you know, there’s all these people backing you up.”