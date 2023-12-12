LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday, Dec. 12 the kids at Wheelock Elementary School ran out of school at the end of the day to see a pile of warm coats on a table.

The coats arrived on the table because of Charlier Pitner, who created Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids coat drive back when he was just six years old. He’s continued the coat drive for twelve years, collecting over 8,000 coats in total.

The kids screamed out of joy as they tried on gently used, free coats that they would be able to take home with them.

“Getting to see the smiles on the kids’ faces when they get a coat is really kind of what keeps me going,” Pitner said.

He worked alongside Kingdom Come Ministries to hand out the coats on Tuesday. One parent, Sharday Haynes, said it was a blessing to see the ministry and Pitner together, handing out the coats.

She said even if a parent can afford a coat, it’s still really relieving to know they’ll be able to spend that money on other necessities.

“Right now, prices are high, meat is high. You can take that extra money and put it there,” Haynes said. “It’s free, and then to be doing it – in all places – the school.”

Kaycee Boyt, an elementary student, couldn’t hide his excitement. His face lit up like a Christmas tree as he held the two jackets he retrieved from the table and sported a tan jacket he got from last year’s drive.

“I was thinking ’Oh my gosh.’ There’s more jackets,” Boyt said.

This year, Boyt grabbed a red jacket that looked similar to one he had recently lost. He and Haynes were happy to see that Charlie’s Kids-4-Kids and Kingdom Come Ministries came back to their school.

“Oh wow, they’re back. It’s not like it was just a one-time thing,” Haynes said.

It’s the lit-up faces on the kids and knowing they won’t be without a warm jacket during the winter that Pitner loves to see.

“Knowing that I have had at least a small impact by helping some people … that’s really what keeps me going,” Pitner said.

Pitner said he plans to ensure the coat drive continues when he heads off to college next year. He wants to make sure kids can take jackets home every year.

After Tuesday, Kingdom Come Ministries will travel around Lubbock to hand out the remaining coats that were donated in 2023.