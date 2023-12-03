LUBBOCK, Texas — A 14-year-old boy was killed following an overnight shooting on Sunday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to Lubbock Police, officers were initially called to University Medical Center just before 2:15 a.m. for reports of a 14-year-old male who arrived by private vehicle with a gunshot wound.

The teenager was later pronounced dead, which promoted a Metro investigation, according to LPD.

Lubbock Police said the investigation was still in the preliminary stages. Authorities say it appeared the shooting took place in the area of 82nd Street and Highway 87.

LPD stressed the incident appeared to be isolated, and there was no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back with EverythingLubbock.com for updates.