LUBBOCK, Texas — Eighteen-year-olds Cassandra Aranda and Dolores Barrera were named as the victims in Sunday night’s crash in Central Lubbock, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

According to LPD, officers were called to the 2500 block of South Loop 289 just after 10:00 p.m. for reports of a single-vehicle crash. Officers found Aranda with serious injuries and later taken to University Medical Center. Barrera was also with serious injuries and taken to UMC by LPD officers.

Lubbock Police said Barrera was in the area traveling east when her vehicle hit a sign in the grass median before hitting a tree in a business parking lot.

LPD said the investigation was ongoing.