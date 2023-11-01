LUBBOCK, Texas– Benny Guerrero was named the grand marshall for the 2023 Veterans Day Parade.

Guerrero is the current Chief of Staff for the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466. He is also an American Commander for Post and District.

The Veterans Day parade is set to happen on Saturday, November 11, at 10:00 a.m.

The parade will travel from down Broadway Street to the Civic Center. Organizers said the theme for the Veterans Day Parade was “Generations of Patriotism.”

If you or someone you know would like to participate in the parade, click here.