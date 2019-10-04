Lubbock to charge both reconnect and disconnect fees for water

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock City Council will consider the second and final reading of an ordinance on Tuesday to charge a $30 disconnect fee and a $30 reconnect fee for water.

Currently there is a $55 reconnect fee but no disconnect fee.

The purpose of the proposal is “to provide consistency in how customers are charged when they are disconnected for failing to pay for their water or electric services.”

“Currently, the Water Utility can only charge a reconnection fee. This ordinance amendment will allow the Water Utility to charge for both a disconnection and reconnection fee similar to the Electric Utility,” public records said.

If the water reconnection is outside normal business hours, the charge would be $45.

The council voted in favor of the proposal in the first reading on September 24.