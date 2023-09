LUBBOCK, Texas– A toddler suffered moderate injuries after accidentally shooting their finger with a gun at a West Lubbock apartment complex on Saturday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said the call came in at 4:10 p.m. and occurred in the 2100 block of West Loop 289.

