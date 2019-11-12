Lubbock Toys for Tots in need of location to store toys

LUBBOCK, Texas – Christmas is the spirit of giving, without a thought of getting, that’s why the Marines do a Toys for Tots fundraiser every year.

“I know how a lot of families struggle with that and I can really relate to that,” Sergeant Mario Garcia, Toys for Tots Coordinator.

Every year the Lubbock Toys for Tots collects donations from the community to give to families in need.

“I lived in a bad background before I joined the Marine Corps so I know how it feels and I wouldn’t want any child to feel that way,” said Garcia.

The warehouse is where the families come together to get the gifts but after budget cuts, they are looking for a new place to use.

“We really do want children to actually have a toy, we want families to be happy and that is what we are trying to provide, smiles for everyone,” said Garcia.

While people have reached out to help, they haven’t found a big enough place. It needs to be at least 2000 square feet.

“I wish that was me back then but I can see the smiles when the kids get especially when they get a toy this makes me even better,” said Garcia.

Right now the toys are being stored at the Marine Corps office near the airport.

“Our last plan is to have it outside here at the sight and we don’t want families to be out there in the cold,” said Garcia.

To find out the locations of drop off for toys go to the website here and for contact information for the new location go here.