LUBBOCK, Texas — Armando Gayton is known as being a hero, even his friends and loved ones warmly dubbed him “Hero.” He served as a combat veteran in the Vietnam War as part of the Tet Offensive.

On Tuesday, he was awarded a large honor for his service – a chance to register to be buried alongside his wife at a place he calls home. It’s an honor for him, because it means he never has to leave home again.

The City of Lubbock Veterans Advisory Committee hosted a training to help Veterans Service Organizations, veterans and their families learn how to register for burial at the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday at Citizens Tower.

Construction on the cemetery also began on Tuesday while veterans signed their names on the registration forms.

Armando’s wife, Sally, helped him fill out the registration forms, which can be done on the Veterans Land Board website, by clicking ‘Forms’ and finding the ‘Pre-registration Packet’ choice. After filling the forms out, veterans are asked to print and mail them to the Texas State Veterans Cemetery at Abilene.

Once the West Texas State Veterans Cemetery is finished in summer 2025, the forms for those qualified to be buried in Lubbock will be transferred from Abilene to Lubbock’s veterans cemetery.

“We feel relief, we’re going to be buried together,” Sally said.

It’s important to Sally and Armando to stay together.

“She’s movin’ with me, I’m movin’ with her,” Armando said.

It’s stories like these and smiles on faces like Armando’s that make it all worth it for Benny Guerrero, who is the chairman of Lubbock VFW and one of the spearheads of Lubbock’s new cemetery.

“It’s because of facial expressions like that – this is home, this is home to him. This is home,” Guerrero said.

Guerrero hopes to get the word out about registration to all veterans who call Lubbock home.

“We encourage everyone to spread the word and get out because the people who qualify to be entered here go from as far as California and Florida who call Texas home and this is where they want to be buried,” Guerrero said.

According to Guerrero, the sooner veterans register, the better.

“You get to know what your intent is and where you want your final resting spot to be,” Guerrero said.