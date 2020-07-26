Lubbock with 23 available ICU beds doing better than some regions of Texas for COVID-19 hospital capacity

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Saturday afternoon, state regulators publicly reported online that the El Paso trauma service area was down to eight (8) available intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

That prompted EverythingLubbock.com to search out the same information as it relates to the Lubbock trauma service area.

The Texas Department of State Health Services refers to a 22-county region around Lubbock as Trauma Service Area B. Area B on Saturday was said to have 742 available hospital beds with 23 available ICU beds.

Area B was said to have 183 available ventilators and 190 “lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients” currently hospitalized.

The City of Lubbock on Saturday reported different numbers in part because it is only reporting behalf of the city and Lubbock County (and not entirety of Area B). Lubbock reported 117 COVID-19 patients and hospital capacity of roughly 475 beds.

The situation was worse in Trauma Service Area K which is the San Angelo Region. The state reported that Area K has zero available ICU beds and zero available ventilators.

Region K had 41 lab-confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized as of Saturday.

Statewide, DSHS said there were 9,827 COVID-19 patients in Texas hospitals. Texas suffered a total of 4,485 COVID-19 fatalities as of Saturday. Lubbock reported 68 deaths for the city and county combined.

“DSHS is reporting incomplete hospitalization numbers 7/23-7/25 due to a transition in reporting to comply with new federal requirements,” the DSHS online dashboard said.