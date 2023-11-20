LUBBOCK, Texas — Court documents obtained by EverythingLubbock.com on Saturday detailed the events that led up to the early November arrest of 26-year-old Amaree Esparza after she was accused of abusing two children.

According to the documents, officers were called to a home in the 300 block of North Avenue Q for a disturbance on November 6. The reporting party told officers she heard glass breaking and a child crying.

Officers found a window in the home broken and a toddler and a child under the age of 10 inside the house. The older child told officers Esparza broke the window and “scared the child” when she handed them a knife, according to court records.

The documents said the oldest child also told officers Esparza “stepped on the child’s right leg” and pulled the child’s leg “back towards her body” until the child heard a pop. Court documents said the incident caused the child pain and left “obvious markings” on the child’s leg.

Court documents accused Esparza of placing both children in danger of serious bodily injury.

She was arrested on Tuesday, November 7 and charged with child endangerment and child abuse, along with several other charges. As of Saturday afternoon, Esparza remained at the Lubbock County Detention Center on bonds totaling $37,000.