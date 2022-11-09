LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock woman was arrested and accused of threatening a woman with a knife while naked after an argument over a game of dominoes, according to a police report.

Dickiepha Jackson, 32, was arrested Monday in the 2000 block of East 17th Street. She was charged with Aggravated Assault and Burglary.

According to a police report, Jackson was playing dominoes with friends when an argument broke out. A man told police Jackson got up and took his money that was laying on the counter.

“[Jackson] gave [man] his money back, taking her clothes off to show them that she did not have any more money,” the police report said.

Jackson then pulled a knife out of her backpack and threatened a woman in the house, the police report said.

Jackson left the house following an altercation where her knife ended up broken. According to the police report, two minutes later she returned and kicked out the front glass panes of the screen door.

“[Jackson] then walked away from the home and threw a rock at it, shattering the front living room window,” the police report said.

She also broke the front passenger side window of a vehicle and kicked in the front door before police arrived, according to the police report.

As of Wednesday, Jackson remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of bonds totaling $21,000.