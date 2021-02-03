Lubbock woman, age 29, killed in Hockley County crash

SMYER, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety on Wednesday morning released information about a deadly crash in Hockley County. DPS said Ashley Macias, 29, of Lubbock lost her life.

DPS said Macias was driving eastbound on Highway 114 near Smyer. DPS said she passed another vehicle then for an “unknown reason” veered to the right and off the roadway. Even though she was wearing a seat belt, she was ejected, DPS said.

Macias was taken to University Medical Center and died later. DPS said the time of the crash was 10:40 p.m. Tuesday night.