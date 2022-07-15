LUBBOCK, Texas — Many local businesses have seen a dwindling number of customers and closed their doors as a result. Tracy Cole of Lubbock, Texas wanted to see a change.

Cole told EverythingLubbock.com she had noticed small local businesses taking a big hit lately, especially over the summer.

“It seemed like there was one post after another of businesses saying ‘we need help, were struggling,’ and not only food,” Cole said. “Many other businesses are saying ‘if something doesn’t happen, we might not make it through the summer.'”

In a Facebook group called LBK Foodies, Cole made her first call to action saying in part “#LBKFoodieChallenge – shop local this weekend.”

According to Cole, some local businesses struggling included Bara Coffee Shop, which is closing after 3 years of service to the community, La Chavena and more.

Cole even said she hoped to promote non-food local businesses but was trying to “stay within LBK Foodies rules,” so she posted about other businesses such as local boutiques and non-profits on her personal page.

Cole responded, “I think they’re just being more cautious with how they spend and that’s why I thought it was a good idea for people to shop local.”

A comment Cole received on a social media post said “if people spent $100 a year at a small business, it would bring $3 million in revenue to a community.” Cole believes that money could go into improving the city.

“Anyone who is from Lubbock always wants to leave, because you think there’s always something better,” Cole said. “But you’ll always come back, because its a big city with a small town feel. You have a community.”

Cole has taken the liberty of making lists of local restaurants for the Lubbock community to visit and posting them to Facebook.

The lists include food for every occasion or craving and Cole said she intends to post more of them throughout the weekend and potentially push the challenge into the upcoming week:

“Yes we’re flat, we have dust storms, but there’s still stuff to do and ways to support,” Cole said. “You just have to find it.”

“SHOP LOCAL!” Cole concluded.