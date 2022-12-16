LUBBOCK, Texas – Amanda Moreno, 36, was arrested and charged with Assault on a Government Employee Thursday, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a civil disturbance and found three Child Protective Services (CPS) workers.

According to the report, one of the workers was visibly upset and told an officer that she and one of the other CPS workers had picked up Moreno to “discuss placement of [Moreno’s] son with her parents at the time.”

The victim told police that at first, Moreno was cooperative, but once the second CPS worker went to ask the grandfather a question, she began yelling and screaming, approached the second CPS worker and started “yelling in her face and almost touching her face” according to the report.

The victim told Moreno to go outside multiple times, and Moreno then began yelling at her. Moreno then swung at the victim, missed, swung again with the opposite arm and “struck her in [the face.]”

Officers spoke with the third CPS worker, who said that during the incident, she heard Moreno yelling that she was going to “kill all of them,” according to the report.

Officers discovered that Moreno had an active warrant for her arrest for a “similar incident.”

The victim refused EMS and Moreno was arrested and booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.