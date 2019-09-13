Lubbock woman arrested after DPS finds pound of meth in her apartment

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was arrested on Friday after officials say she was in possession of a pound of methamphetamine.

The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a Lubbock woman after executing a search warrant on her apartment in the 2500 block of Avenue Q.

According to a DPS statement, Marisa Guillen, 23, was found in possession of a pound of methamphetamine.

She was charged with “manufacture, delivery, of a controlled substance, penalty group one, more than 400 grams,” according to the statement.

DPS said she was also charged with possession of marijuana, less than two ounces.

