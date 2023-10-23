LUBBOCK, Texas– Abigail Reyes took her love of ability to crochet and combined it with her love of all things spooky to create a plushie business, “Abi’s Crazy Knots,” for others to enjoy.

Reyes said she used crocheting as a “stress reliever” in high school as well as a way to “get lost and escape.” She went on to say it was a way to bring her imagination to life.

Reyes is a lover of Halloween and Christmas and said she would start a few stitches, and the next thing she knew, she had a plushie.

“At first, I would like [to] make little stitches of these.. and then it just got bigger from there, [and] I fell in love with it,” Reyes said

Abi has crocheted plushies of Saw’s Billy the Puppet, Friday the 13th’s Jason Vorhees and Nightmare on Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger.

Abi said a standard creation takes between three to five hours to complete, depending on the detail of the character.

“[Chucky] took me a good five hours because of how [many] details he has,” Reyes said.

Reyes said her goal for her business is to be the go-to person to help bring someone’s imagination to life.

I want to bring people’s imagination to life, whatever they could think of. I want them to think of me like, ‘Hey, she can do it,'” Reyes explained. ‘Hey, she can do it,'” Reyes explained.